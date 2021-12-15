UPS surpasses one billion COVID-19 vaccine delivery milestone, continues to deliver hope around the world
Dec 15, 2021
UPS surpasses one billion COVID-19 vaccine delivery milestone, continues to deliver hope around the world.
COVID-19 vaccines delivered with 99.9 percent on-time performance to more than 110 countries to support the ongoing fight against the global pandemic UPS (NYSE: UPS) on Tuesday announced that it surpassed the one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered mark with near-perfect on-time accuracy. (...)
