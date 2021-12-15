Arctic exceeds 40 million refrigerators produced in its Găești factory (press release)

Arctic exceeds 40 million refrigerators produced in its Găești factory (press release). Arctic, the leader of the Romanian home appliances market and one of the main contributors to the local economy, marks the production of 40,000,000 refrigerators in its Găești, Dâmbovița factory. Following Arçelik's investments, totaling over EUR 154 million, the refrigerator factory in Găești is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]