COVID-19: EC joins Romania's efforts in the vaccination communication campaign
Dec 15, 2021
COVID-19: EC joins Romania's efforts in the vaccination communication campaign.
The European Commission (EC) and its Representation in Romania launched a communication campaign on COVID-19 vaccination on December 14. The country has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the European Union (EU). The campaign is aimed at supporting the efforts of Romanian authorities in (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]