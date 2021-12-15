US transfers a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to the Romanian Air Force

A C-130 Hercules aircraft, variant H, was transferred, free of charge, from the surplus of the United States Government to the Romanian Air Force. The military transport aircraft landed on Tuesday, December 14, at Bucharest's Baneasa Airport. According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense (...)