GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rise by 829 in over 43k tests performed in past 24 hrs. Romania confirms 11 COVID cases with Omicron variant

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rise by 829 in over 43k tests performed in past 24 hrs. Romania confirms 11 COVID cases with Omicron variant. As many as 829 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 43,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. Of the 829 new cases, 19 are of reinfected patients, tested positive at a period... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]