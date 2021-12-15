Foreign Ministry on conflict between Senator Sosoaca, Italian journalists: Romania remains deeply committed to protecting media freedom, an important pillar of democracy and the rule of law



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states on Tuesday that the Italian authorities have requested from the Romanian Embassy in Rome information on possible measures adopted by the Romanian authorities in case of the incident involving Senator Diana Sosoaca and a team of journalists from an (...)