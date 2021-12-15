PM Ciuca: Government to approve package of social measures for the benefit of children, pensioners and people with disabilities



The government will approve in Wednesday’s meeting a package of social measures for the benefit of children, pensioners and people with disabilities, establishing, among other things, the 10-percent increase of the pension point, as of January next year, from 1,442 lei to 1,586 lei, said Prime (...)