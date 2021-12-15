PM Ciuca labels as unacceptable incident involving Senator Diana Sosoaca and a team o Italian journalists
Dec 15, 2021
PM Ciuca labels as unacceptable incident involving Senator Diana Sosoaca and a team o Italian journalists.
The Italian ambassador asked Romanian government explanations for the Sosoaca scandal The conflict that Senator Diana Sosoaca had with a team of Italian journalists stirs reactions in the peninsula, but also in Romania. According to Rai News, the Italian ambassador to Romania Alfredo Durante (...)
