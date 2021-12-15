 
PM Ciuca labels as unacceptable incident involving Senator Diana Sosoaca and a team o Italian journalists
PM Ciuca labels as unacceptable incident involving Senator Diana Sosoaca and a team o Italian journalists.

The Italian ambassador asked Romanian government explanations for the Sosoaca scandal The conflict that Senator Diana Sosoaca had with a team of Italian journalists stirs reactions in the peninsula, but also in Romania. According to Rai News, the Italian ambassador to Romania Alfredo Durante (...)

Three New Fidelis Government Bonds Start Trading On December 16 The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday said that three new Fidelis government bond issues worth RON872.5 million and EUR42.1 million, respectively will start trading on the Main Market. on Thursday (December 16).

Softbinator Technologies Shares To Start Trading On AeRO Market On December 17 The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday said that the shares of Romanian software development company Softbinator Technologies will start trading on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System, under the ticker CODE, on Friday, December (...)

Asset Portfolio Managed By C&W Echinox Up 28% In 2021; Seen Growing 10%-15% In 2022 The Asset Services Department of real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox saw a 28% increase in 2021 in the portfolio of properties it manages, reaching some 500,000 square meters of offices, logistics and retail spaces in capital Bucharest and other cities and towns, and (...)

Fondul Proprietatea Holders OK Payment of Nearly RON433M Special Dividends, RON2B Buyback Program Romanian property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) has obtained the approval of its shareholders, which consist mostly of Pillar II (mandatory) private pension funds, for the distribution of special dividends in the amount of nearly RON433 (...)

French Shipbuilding Group Piriou Buys ATG Shipyard In Romania French shipbuilding group Piriou said it bought the ATG Giurgiu shipyard in southern Romania from local investors Teodor Apostol and Adrian Patriche who have controlled the Romanian company from 2002 until now.

Carbunaru: COVID digital certificate decision, discussed in coalition Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru on Wednesday pointed out that during the government meeting elements regarding the COVID digital certificate were presented, but the decision will be taken in the governing coalition. “There has been a discussion in this regard within the Government. The (...)

Government approves increase in state allowance for children and pension point The Government has approved, on Wednesday, two ordinances that implement a large part of the social package promised in the Governing Programme, with a third ordinance in the interministerial approval process, Minister of Labor Marius Budai announced. “The first ordinance regards the state (...)

 


