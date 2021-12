Romania’s former Liberal leader Ludovic Orban announces new party

Romania’s former Liberal leader Ludovic Orban announces new party. Ludovic Orban, the former leader of Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL), announced on December 14 that he set up a new centre-right party named Forta Dreptei (The Right Force). He made the announcement together with other MPs who resigned from PNL. “We consider it a democratic and especially (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]