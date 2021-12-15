Romania photo of the day: New tram starts running on the streets of Timisoara, 20 more to follow



A brand new tram started running in Timisoara, western Romania, on December 14. Serving Line 1, it is the city’s first new tram in decades. (Photo source: Facebook/Dominic Fritz) “Today, we embarked on a journey, not only an inaugural one of the first new tram in the last 40 years but also one (...)