Simtel Team Seeks To Acquire Majority Stake In ANT Power Energy For RON1.5M. Romanian engineering and technology firm Simtel Team, listed on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, plans to acquire the majority stake in ANT Power Energy, a provider of forecasting services for photovoltaic power plants and wind (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]