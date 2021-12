Transelectrica Gets EUR23M From Modernization Fund To Build Overhead Power Line

Transelectrica Gets EUR23M From Modernization Fund To Build Overhead Power Line. Romanian state-run power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) on Wednesday said it obtained for Romania the very first financing from the Modernization Fund: almost EUR23 million for the development of Bucharest energy transmission (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]