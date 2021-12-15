Research Minister Florin Roman resigns from office; Virgil Popescu, proposed interim Research Minister. President Iohannis: I will accept Mr. Roman’s resignation and appoint Virgil Popescu interim

Research Minister Florin Roman has resigned from office, the Government Press Office announced on Wednesday. Previously, Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru had reiterated that PM Nicolae Ciuca had asked Roman to clarify the plagiarism accusations, mentioning that the latter would also have to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]