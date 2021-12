Romania to introduce the Passenger Locator Form next week

Romania to introduce the Passenger Locator Form next week. The Romanian government approved the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) on Wednesday, December 15. The document will come into force as of Monday, December 20, and must be completed by all persons entering Romania. Health minister Alexandru Rafila said that this form would help the public health (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]