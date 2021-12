French Shipbuilding Group Piriou Buys ATG Shipyard In Romania

French Shipbuilding Group Piriou Buys ATG Shipyard In Romania. French shipbuilding group Piriou said it bought the ATG Giurgiu shipyard in southern Romania from local investors Teodor Apostol and Adrian Patriche who have controlled the Romanian company from 2002 until now. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]