Asset Portfolio Managed By C&W Echinox Up 28% In 2021; Seen Growing 10%-15% In 2022

Asset Portfolio Managed By C&W Echinox Up 28% In 2021; Seen Growing 10%-15% In 2022. The Asset Services Department of real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox saw a 28% increase in 2021 in the portfolio of properties it manages, reaching some 500,000 square meters of offices, logistics and retail spaces in capital Bucharest and other cities and towns, and expects (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]