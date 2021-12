Oil Terminal Calls Shareholders To Approve RON98.4M Loan To Build Tank Of 55,000 Cubic Meters

Oil Terminal Calls Shareholders To Approve RON98.4M Loan To Build Tank Of 55,000 Cubic Meters. Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal Constanta (OIL.RO) has summoned its shareholders on December 16 to approve the contracting of a long-term investment loan worth RON98.4 million, of which VAT of RON15.7 million, in line with a stock market report released on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]