IMPACT Gets EUR5M Loan From OTP Bank, Via Bergamot Developments, To Refund Investments
Dec 16, 2021
Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) continues the implementation of the development strategy for the next six years by signing a EUR5 million loan agreement with OTP Bank, through its subsidiary Bergamot Developments, a company in which IMPACT is a majority associate holding 99.99% of the (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]