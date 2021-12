Lidl Has Opened 30 Stores in Romania in 2021

Lidl Has Opened 30 Stores in Romania in 2021. German-held discount retailer Lidl has opened 30 new stores since the beginning of the year and moved nine others and plans to continue expanding at a similar pace in 2022, which would bring the network close to 350 stores. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]