Poland’s Fashion Retailer LPP Grows to 100 Stores in Romania. Polish fashion group LPP, which has five brands on the Romanian market, has reached 100 stores and 96,000 square meters of leased retail space in the country after a fast-paced expansion during the pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]