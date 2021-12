Romania’s construction works index down 16.8% YoY in October

Romania’s construction works index down 16.8% YoY in October. Romania’s construction market kept shrinking in October, but the seasonally adjusted index posted a marginal 0.2% decline compared to September as the sector of non-residential buildings performed slightly better along with its downward trend that nevertheless remains negative. For the first (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]