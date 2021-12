Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio edges down 0.3pp in October to 48.2%

Romania’s public debt-to-GDP ratio edges down 0.3pp in October to 48.2%. Romania’s public debt decreased to RON 552.3 bln (EUR 111.6 bln, or 48.2% of GDP) at the end of October from RON 556.4 bln (48.5% of GDP) at the end of September, the Finance Ministry announced. The change was due to the negative net issue of debt (bonds) on the local debt market. The low (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]