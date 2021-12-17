Romanian President Iohannis says Brussels should give Moldova a chance to join the EU

Romanian President Iohannis says Brussels should give Moldova a chance to join the EU. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that Romania wants Moldova to join the European Union and that the EU should demonstrate "strategic clarity" on this issue. There is much to do in Moldova to comply with European values, President Iohanis admitted. "At the same time, there must be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]