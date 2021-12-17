EUR 80 mln modernization project envisaged by Craiova airport in southern Romania

EUR 80 mln modernization project envisaged by Craiova airport in southern Romania. A RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln) project of the Dolj County Council for the modernization of Craiova Airport, financed with European funds through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (LIOP), was signed on Thursday (December 16) by the minister of transport, Sorin Grindeanu, and the director (...)