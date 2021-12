Chimcomplex plans to bid for Romanian assets of Kazakh KMG group

Chimcomplex plans to bid for Romanian assets of Kazakh KMG group. Romanian chemical holding Chimcomplex (BVB: CHOB), founded and controlled by local businessman Stefan Vuza, announced that it completed preliminary studies and will include in its development strategy some partnerships and possibly the takeover of Rompetrol (KMG International). According to a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]