Sameday Posts 200% Growth in Number of Deliveries to Easyboxes

Sameday Posts 200% Growth in Number of Deliveries to Easyboxes. Courier services company Sameday, holding a network of around 2,200 lockers in Romania, has seen the number of deliveries to easyboxes rise by over 200% this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]