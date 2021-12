FAN Courier Sees Turnover Rise by 15% in 2022 on the Year

FAN Courier, leader of Romania's courier services market, a company founded in 1998 by Felix Patrascanu, Adrian Mihai and Neculai Mihai, expects to end 2021 with RON1.06 billion turnover, up 5% year-on-year.