Chimcomplex Wants to Buy Petromidia

Chimcomplex Wants to Buy Petromidia. A just one-page document published on December 16th on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, laying out the development plans for the green unit and chemical unit of Chimcomplex Borzesti (CHOB) chemical producer, is penciling what could be recent years’ biggest deal in the petrochemical industry, one ZF (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]