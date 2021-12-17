Romania photo of the day: Sole green Covid-19 spots in Europe found in Romania

Romania photo of the day: Sole green Covid-19 spots in Europe found in Romania. Romania is again the exception on the epidemiological map of Europe published on Thursday, December 16, by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC). But this time, it is the country with the lowest level of concern. Two of its regions are the only green spots on the new (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]