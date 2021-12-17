Police recover over 100 medieval coins stolen from an archaeological site in Iasi

Police recover over 100 medieval coins stolen from an archaeological site in Iasi. Romanian police officers recovered more than 100 medieval coins stolen from an archaeological site in Iasi, eastern Romania, in November. On December 14, they detained two persons who reportedly tried to sell the coins. During house searches in the town of Podu Iloaiei and the county of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]