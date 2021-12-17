President Iohannis reiterated in Brussels the need to strengthen security and defense in the Black Sea area



President Klaus Iohannis reiterated, at the European Council meeting taking place in Brussels on Thursday, the need to strengthen security and defense in the Black Sea area and expressed his concern about the deteriorating security situation on the borders of Ukraine, calling for a united and (...)