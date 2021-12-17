GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 743 following over 44,000 tests performed in last 24 hours. Romania counts for 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with Omicron variant



A total of 743 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with more than 44,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. Of the 743 new cases, 14 were from re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 (...)