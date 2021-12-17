15 letters that changed the world: Vodafone auctions the very first SMS as NFT



Vodafone is auctioning off the world’s first SMS. It was transmitted through the Vodafone network, 29 years ago, on December 3, 1992 and received by Vodafone employee Richard Jarvis at a Christmas party. It’s 15 letter message: “Merry Christmas”. The SMS is auctioned as a Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) (...)