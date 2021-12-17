Italian detachment to carry out enhanced Air Policing missions under NATO command in Romania

Italian detachment to carry out enhanced Air Policing missions under NATO command in Romania. Approximately 140 pilots and technical personnel from the Italian Air Force and four fighter jets will carry out, in the next four months, Enhanced Air Police missions under NATO command, alongside the Romanian Air Force troops, with the certification ceremony of the Italian detachment taking (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]