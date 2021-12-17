 
ROCA Industry Raises RON50M From Investors; Readies For Stock Market Listing In Early 2022
ROCA Industry Raises RON50M From Investors; Readies For Stock Market Listing In Early 2022.

ROCA Industry, a building materials holding company, which brings together all the companies in the ROCA Investments portfolio in this field of activity, on Friday announced the early closure of the private placement for its shares and its raising RON50 million from (...)

