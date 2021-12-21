EY: 2021, The Most Active Year For Global IPO Market Over Past 20 YearsThe global IPO (initial public offering) market had an exceptional year, breaking records by IPO volume and proceeds consistently into the fourth quarter. Overall, 2021 saw a total of 2,388 deals raising US$453.3 billion in proceeds, a 64% and 67% respective increase year-over-year, in line (...)
Romanian Wholesaler Aquila Gets EUR5M Loan From EBRDThe European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a EUR5 million loan to Aquila Part Prod Com S.A. with an option to buy up to EUR5 million worth of shares from the companyâ€™s founding shareholders.