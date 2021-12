Romanian jewellery chain Teilor debuts at Bucharest Exchange

Romanian jewellery chain Teilor debuts at Bucharest Exchange. Teilor Holding, a group of companies that includes the chain of luxury jewellery stores Teilor, Teilor Invest Exchange and financial lending company Invest Intermed GF IFN, made its debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on December 21, with its first bonds. The capital attracted from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]