Romanian aluminium smelter Alro cuts production, plans to suspend operations
Dec 22, 2021
Alro Slatina (BVB: ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe and one of the largest Romanian energy consumers, has started a program of total closure of the activity because of the high energy prices, Constantin Popescu, President of the trade union within (...)
