Romanian lawmakers plan to vote 2022 public budget on December 23

The Romanian Parliament scheduled for Thursday, December 23, the vote on the 2022 budget planning. "We have decided the calendar and the commissions and the fact that the vote will take place with the physical presence of the lawmakers. The deadline for tabling amendments is until December 22 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]