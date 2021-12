Lagardere Travel Retail Aims to Open Some 30 New Stores, Boost Turnover by 15% in 2022

Lagardere Travel Retail Aims to Open Some 30 New Stores, Boost Turnover by 15% in 2022. Marius Vacalau, CEO of specialized retail group Lagardere Travel Retail, says he plans moderate network expansion, of 10-15% in 2022, meaning around 30 units, with the pace set to quicken should opportunities allow it, and 15% higher turnover against