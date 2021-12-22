Continental Hotels Invests EUR7M in Hotel Renovation in 2021; Set to Start Brasov Hotel Project in 2022

Continental Hotels Invests EUR7M in Hotel Renovation in 2021; Set to Start Brasov Hotel Project in 2022. Hotel chain Continental Hotels, controlled by Radu Enache, invested EUR7 million this year to refurbish four hotels and in 2022 is set to complete investments in the 3-star hotel of Bucharest and start the hotel project of Brasov, a four-star (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]