Mazars: The EU Public Country-by-Country reporting (CbCR) enters into force. Member States will have to transpose the directive into national law by 22 June 2023 The reporting will require both EU and non-EU headquartered multinational groups with a consolidated annual turnover of over â‚¬750m to publicly report income tax information The new measure will impact around (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]