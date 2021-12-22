Enel X Romania provides energy efficient public lighting solutions to seven localities in the country and to a sector of the Bucharest â€“ BraÈ™ov highway sector



Enel X Romania provides energy efficient public lighting solutions to seven localities in the country and to a sector of the Bucharest â€“ BraÈ™ov highway sector.

Enel X installed over 800 state-of-the-art street lighting lamps with LED technology, which ensure a cut of about 50% in electricity consumption for local administrations In addition, the company provided over 1,000 lamps with LED technology ready for remote management, including for the (...)