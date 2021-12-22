Wizz Air announces new flights from Cluj-Napoca, Craiova to destinations in Europe

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the launch of five new routes from the Romanian cities of Cluj-Napoca and Craiova to destinations in Europe. The company said it would fly from the "Avram Iancu" International Airport in Cluj to Malta (Valletta) starting March 28, 2022, and to Nice beginning (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]