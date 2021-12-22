Louis Delhaize Group Reaches Agreement With Austriaâ€™s Supernova Group To Sell Its Romanian Real Estate Portfolio

Louis Delhaize Group Reaches Agreement With Austriaâ€™s Supernova Group To Sell Its Romanian Real Estate Portfolio. Belgiumâ€™s Louis Delhaize Group, present in Romania since 2003 with hypermarkets under the cora brand, has reached an agreement with Austriaâ€™s real estate group Supernova to sell its real estate portfolio in Romania, while keeping the commercial operations of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]