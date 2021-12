Crunch Time for Alro: The Aluminum Producer Kicks off Activity Shutdown Process amid Soaring Energy Prices

Crunch Time for Alro: The Aluminum Producer Kicks off Activity Shutdown Process amid Soaring Energy Prices. Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), a major vertically-integrated aluminum producer in Europe, is struggling with the soaring energy prices, being Romania’s biggest energy consumer. The company controlled by Russia’s Vimetco started a total activity shutdown program, Constantin Popescu, chairman of Alumnistul (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]