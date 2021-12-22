Italian pop-opera trio Il Volo will perform in Bucharest next summer

Italian pop-opera trio Il Volo will perform in Bucharest next summer. Italian pop-opera trio Il Volo, consisting of baritone Gianluca Ginoble and tenors Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto, will return to Romania next summer, as they included Bucharest in their world tour „Il Volo Sings Morricone.” The concert is scheduled to take place at Sala Palatului on July 16, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]