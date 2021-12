Garanti BBVA Romania Gets EUR40M Financing From BSTDB To Grant Loans To Pandemic-Hit SMEs

Garanti BBVA Romania Gets EUR40M Financing From BSTDB To Grant Loans To Pandemic-Hit SMEs. Garanti BBVA Romania, one of the most dynamic lenders on the local market, has signed a financing agreement worth EUR40 million with the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the Covid-19 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]