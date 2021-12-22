 
December 22, 2021

32 years since the anti-communist uprising in Bucharest. Events to commemorate the martyrs of the 1989 revolution in Romania . President Iohannis: It is a shame that 32 years after the Romanian Revolution, no one has paid for the victims of that terrible massacre
President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, when the Romanians celebrate the Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution and Freedom, that finding the truth and punishing all those responsible for the “horrors” of December 1989 was an “unforgivable backlog” of the Romanian Justice. “The recollection of (...)

