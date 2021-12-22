Roca Industry raises 50 million lei from investors and intends to float on the stock exchange at the beginning of 2022. The law firm Filip & Company assisted Roca Industry on legal matters



ROCA Industry (stock symbol ROC1), a construction materials holding, which brings together all the companies in the ROCA Investments portfolio in this sector, announces the successful and early closing of the private placement for its shares, raising 50 million lei from investors. The holding (...)